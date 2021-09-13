Vehicle break-ins prompt reminder from Bethany Police Department

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Bethany Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance as it conducts investigations regarding motor vehicle break-ins from the weekend.

The Bethany Police Department, via Facebook, says the department received a large number of calls regarding vehicles being broken into. Vehicle owners are reminded to lock their vehicles when unable to secure the vehicle inside a garage. Police said residents should remove anything of importance such as wallets, cell phones, and any electronics.

Anyone with information regarding recent burglaries, contact the Bethany Police Department at 660-425-3199.

The Nationwide Insurance website offers these reminders as theft prevention starts before you even leave your vehicle

Smash-and-grab thieves typically aren’t criminal masterminds who craft clever schemes to swipe your stuff. Most are casual opportunists. They see something they like, so they break in and take it. So before you get out of your car, make sure your valuables are out of sight. Never leave these things lying out on your seats, dashboard, or floor:

Phone

Purse or wallet

Laptop (or its bag)

A briefcase or backpack

Shopping bags

An MP3 player or other small electronics

CDs if you still use them

Cash – yes, even loose change/coins

Your keys – it actually happens!

Car smash-and-grabs happen out of sight

Most thieves go solo. The last thing they want is a crowd of onlookers with cell phones and pepper spray ready. So try to keep your car highly visible:

Park near other people. Go for busy lots where there’s plenty of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

If you’ll be away from your car after dark, park in a well-lit area or near a lamppost.

Choose a lot with an attendant over one without.

Discourage thieves with anti-theft measures

Thieves are also lazy. With car break-ins, they’re usually not looking for a huge payoff. What this type of thief wants is a quick thrill – or maybe a little extra revenue – for as little work as possible. By making your car a harder target for these people, you make it less desirable. So:

Always lock your doors and roll up your windows when you park.

Activate your security system if you have one.

Consider window tinting (if permitted by local laws), since it makes casing your car more difficult.

Use after-market measures, like mechanisms that lock the steering wheel to protect your car and alert thieves that you’ve taken extra security measures.

Don’t use the console or glove box as mobile lockboxes. These are obvious to thieves, too.

Don’t hand them the keys

Related