Vehicle clips pedestrian who is later arrested on drug accusations

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the Highway Patrol Crime Lab is examining paraphernalia seized during a search after a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Wheeling this week.

A vehicle reportedly drove south on Route B when the vehicle’s mirror clipped the arm of an adult male pedestrian wearing all black in a darkened area of the road. The pedestrian was allegedly walking to U. S. Highway 36 to watch the semi traffic. Cox reports the driver checked on the man and gave him a ride home because the pedestrian did not want medical care.

The sheriff’s office learned the pedestrian and an adult female had previously been smoking methamphetamine and were high. A search resulted in the seizure of the alleged pipe the two had used and reportedly smoked all the methamphetamine. Charges are pending once the paraphernalia is examined by the Patrol Crime Lab.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for examination of potential minor injury. No names have been released.

Like this: Like Loading...