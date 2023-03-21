Veeva Systems to expand to Kansas City, creating more than 100 new jobs

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Veeva Systems, a global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, is growing its operations in the Kansas City region. The company will create more than 100 high-paying jobs over the next five years across the Midwest in engineering, product, sales, and services. Veeva’s Kansas City office will serve as a hub for collaboration as part of the company’s Work Anywhere approach.

“We’re proud that another leading technology company like Veeva has chosen Missouri for our ideal business environment,” said Governor Mike Parson. “With an expanding list of cutting-edge employers, our state already stands out as a growing tech hub where innovators thrive. We look forward to the positive impact Veeva will bring to Kansas City and our state’s vibrant technology industry.”

Veeva selected the Lightwell Building in downtown Kansas City for its 10,000-square-foot engineering hub. The new office will have private workspaces for focused work and carefully crafted areas for meetings and social interaction. The company joins a diverse network of health IT companies in Kansas City, employing 100,000 in the tech sector overall, and nearly 300 life sciences organizations in the region – representing a $9.1 billion per year industry employing 34,000 people.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Midwest which has been a great place for us to grow technology talent,” said Greg Whitsitt, Engineering Director and Kansas City Site Leader at Veeva. “For our engineers, consultants, and sales leaders in the region, the office will be a place to build new connections and share ideas to further innovation.”

“As Missouri’s technology industry continues to grow, we’re excited another innovative company has chosen our state as a prime location,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Veeva Systems’ expansion to Kansas City is great news for the region and its tech community. We’re pleased to support another quality employer as it creates exciting new opportunities for Missourians.”

Veeva is hiring software engineers, product managers, as well as sales and services leaders in the Midwest to help life sciences companies develop and bring medicines to market faster and more efficiently. Learn more about Veeva’s open positions in the careers section of the Veeva website,

For this expansion, Veeva Systems will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

For more information, visit the Veeva Systems Website.

Related