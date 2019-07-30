Varsity Spirit acquires Stanbury Uniforms in Brookfield

Varsity Spirit, the leader in cheer and dance camps, competitions and apparel and a division of Varsity Brands, announced that it has acquired Stanbury Uniforms, one of the leading providers in-band apparel nationwide, and SA Feather Company, a specialty supplier of costume, millinery and special events products.

Varsity Spirit has grown the activity of cheerleading and dance teams in its 45 years as a company, serving over a million athletes each year through its educational training camps, apparel, and accessories, and competitive experiences. With a focus on driving school spirit and building student engagement, these acquisitions significantly expand Varsity Spirit’s presence in the band community while further supporting its overall mission of elevating student experiences.

“Varsity Spirit is thrilled to be expanding our suite of offerings in the band space to our customers. Stanbury, with its long and storied history of providing the highest quality uniforms for high school and college bands over the last century, and SA Feather Company, with its own venerated history of providing superior products, are a perfect fit for our existing line of products and services,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are proud to bring our same focus, passion and track record of execution to the band market.”

Stanbury Uniforms is one of the most highly regarded suppliers of band uniforms in the country and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017. Stanbury has been headquartered in Brookfield, Missouri since 1958 and has since added two production facilities, indicating continued growth and expansion within the uniform space. The company is known for exceptional customer service, impeccable attention to detail, creative and innovative designs and quality products that stand the test of time. Stanbury’s employees will continue to work out of the brand’s three Missouri facilities.

Stanbury Uniforms Chief Executive Officer Steve Roberts says the three Missouri facilities will operate with no changes. The company will continue to deliver products to high school and college marching bands and drum corps across the United States.

“For our entire history, our employees have been dedicated to delivering quality products to high school and college marching bands and competitive drum corps across the country,” Steve Roberts, CEO of Stanbury Uniforms, added. “Becoming part of the Varsity Spirit family will give us the opportunity to further expand what we’ve done so far. We are so excited to be able to share our creativity and quality with even more marching programs and enhance the experience of more marching students.”

SA Feather Company, established in 1906, is a fourth-generation wholesale feather goods supplier with an established reputation for quality, service, and value. Most notably, the company is the premier manufacturer of marching band plumes for the band industry. SA Feather Company’s employees will continue to work out of its headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida.

Darren Samuel, CEO of SA Feather Company, concluded, “We are extremely excited to be a part of such a great team of leading band companies and a broader company so committed to delivering world-class service to their customers and elevating the student experience inside America’s schools.”