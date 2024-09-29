Vandalia man and child injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 154

State News September 29, 2024September 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares

A 35-year-old man from Vandalia, Missouri, and a 9-year-old boy sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash on September 28, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Highway 154, 1.5 miles east of Paris.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gavin D. Frost was driving a westbound 2007 Suzuki Boulevard C50T when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Both Frost and his passenger, a juvenile, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Frost sustained minor injuries and was transported for treatment. The 9-year-old boy, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was transported by MU-1 to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Kuda’s Auto Repair and Towing.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Gipson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance.

Post Views: 151

Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares
 
3
Shares
21           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.