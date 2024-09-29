Vandalia man and child injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 154

A 35-year-old man from Vandalia, Missouri, and a 9-year-old boy sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash on September 28, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Highway 154, 1.5 miles east of Paris.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gavin D. Frost was driving a westbound 2007 Suzuki Boulevard C50T when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Both Frost and his passenger, a juvenile, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Frost sustained minor injuries and was transported for treatment. The 9-year-old boy, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was transported by MU-1 to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Kuda’s Auto Repair and Towing.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Gipson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance.

