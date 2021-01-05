Vaccine clinic to be held at Sunnyview Nursing Home for residents and staff

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The first COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton next week.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports the long-term care pharmacy Omnicare will hold the clinic on January 14th. Vaccines will be offered to residents and staff members, who can choose if they want to be vaccinated.

Another vaccine clinic is scheduled for February 11th, and another might also be held in March.

Doerhoff says he is “excited” Sunnyview will receive the vaccines.

The Sunnyview website reported as of January 4th that no residents or staff members had tested positive in more than 14 days.

