VA establishes National Emergency Care Contact Center

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt reports there is an update for emergency care information for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA has established a national emergency care contact center to simplify the emergency care notification process. Community providers must now notify VA of a veteran presenting at an emergency facility through the Community Care Centralized Notification Center.

Community providers are to promptly notify the VA of a veteran presenting for emergent care at their facility by emailing VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov or by calling 1-844-724-7842. Case specific details will be requested during notification for care coordination and eligibility determinations. Providers are encouraged to use the Non-VA Hospital Emergency Notification form for reporting case-specific information. The form can be found at va.gov/vaforms.

