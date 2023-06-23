Operation C.A.R.E. & Operation Dry Water: Missouri State Highway Patrol to crack down on motorists during July Fourth holiday

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, urges Missouri’s residents to prioritize safety during the upcoming July Fourth holiday. Whether engaging in outdoor recreational activities or enjoying a backyard barbecue, it is crucial to make responsible choices that ensure a secure celebration of our nation’s freedoms.

During the 2022 counting period for the July Fourth holiday, Missouri witnessed 1,069 traffic crashes, resulting in the loss of 11 lives and injuring 449 individuals. Additionally, troopers apprehended 146 individuals for driving while intoxicated. The boating incidents during the same period consisted of nine crashes, causing five injuries and fortunately, no fatalities. However, tragically, one person drowned. Troopers made 13 arrests for boating while intoxicated throughout the July Fourth holiday weekend.

For this year’s July Fourth holiday, the counting period will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2022.

During the July Fourth holiday, the Highway Patrol will actively participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water. Operation Dry Water specifically targets impaired vessel operators. Troopers will be diligently patrolling Missouri’s roadways and waterways to enforce traffic and boating laws, providing assistance whenever required.

Boaters in Missouri are requested to contribute to a safe environment on the water by remaining vigilant for other boats and swimmers, as well as exhibiting courtesy. It is crucial never to operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, it is illegal to discharge fireworks from a vessel, so it is essential to store all fireworks safely on shore. By practicing common sense, exercising good judgment, and demonstrating courtesy, boaters can ensure the safety of everyone on the water. Remember, wearing life jackets saves lives. Wear It!!

If anyone requires assistance or observes criminal activity while traveling on Missouri’s roadways or waterways, they can contact the nearest Highway Patrol troop headquarters by calling the Patrol Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. Motorists can also dial 1-888-275-6636 to check for any road construction along their travel route.

Related