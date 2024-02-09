Obituary & Services: Betty Rose (Hein) Chenoweth

Share To Your Social Network

Betty Chenoweth, an 88-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 1:47 p.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial donations are suggested to Church Women United and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Betty Rose Chenoweth was born March 14, 1935, in Trenton to Albert Tillman and Bessie Rosamond (Trump) Hein. She graduated from Trenton High School. On January 29, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert Joseph Chenoweth at Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and Church Women United. Among, the many talents Betty played piano, keyboard, and guitar and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church Choir and Hand Bell Choir. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to work in her garden.

Surviving family includes her husband Robert Joseph, children; Bobby Chenoweth and wife Janice of Farley, MO, Barry Chenoweth and wife Sue of Trenton, and Betsy Quinn and husband Patrick of Buda, TX, 4 grandchildren; Brett (Abby) Chenoweth, Ashley (Josh) Elder, Kyle (Angie) Chenoweth, Kolton (Ellen) Chenoweth, 11 great-grandchildren; Tucker, Maddox, Beckett, Evelynn, Emmett, Kenna, Aubrie, Lucas, Oakley, Maya and Dexter. And her sister Mary Louise (Hein) Jackson of Kearney, MO, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Albert Tillman Hein Jr. “TJ”. Betty was a very strong Christian woman, loving Jesus Christ and her family.

