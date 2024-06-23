Missouri Highway Patrol reports 19 arrests in north Missouri, June 20-23, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 20 and June 23, 2024. The report indicates that a total of 19 individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, outstanding warrants, and drug-related offenses.

William R. Hicks, 29, of Mexico, Missouri, was arrested on June 20, 2024, at 10:43 a.m. in Caldwell County. He was charged with a felony Carroll County warrant for probation violation and a felony Linn County warrant for resisting or interfering with arrest. Hicks is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond.

Martin K. Lukusa, 30, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on June 20, 2024, at 6:43 p.m. in Harrison County. Lukusa was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He is being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Cole J. Rogers, 31, of Cameron, Missouri, was arrested on June 21, 2024, at 6:23 a.m. in Clinton County. Rogers faces charges of being a persistent offender for DWI and failing to register his motor vehicle. He is being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Mark A. Waltiere, 34, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 21, 2024, at 9:57 p.m. in Buchanan County. Waltiere was charged with a misdemeanor warrant for traffic violations in Buchanan County, a registration violation, and not wearing a seat belt. He is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Gefthy Rither, 46, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested on June 21, 2024, at 10:36 p.m. in Caldwell County. Rither was charged with careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and misdemeanor DWI. He was released for medical treatment.

Kevin P. Vajda, 42, of Sheridan, Iowa, was arrested on June 21, 2024, at 11:44 p.m. in Grundy County. Vajda was charged with misdemeanor DWI and was held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center before being released.

Isaiah A. Koelliker, 22, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 1:15 a.m. in Buchanan County. Koelliker faces multiple charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor DWI, driving while suspended, and driving in the wrong direction on a highway. He is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Pancrace Gbekin, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 4:23 p.m. in Holt County. Gbekin was charged with DWI and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20-25 mph. He is being held at the Holt County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Tristan V. Holley, 18, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 7:31 p.m. in Holt County. Holley faces charges including a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear (FTA) for no valid license and another Platte County misdemeanor warrant for FTA on a speeding charge. He is being held at the Holt County Jail and is bondable.

Charlet N. Vanhook, 43, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on June 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Putnam County. Vanhook was charged with DWI – drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. She was held at the Putnam County Jail and later released.

Gavin J. Davis, 19, of New London, Missouri, was arrested on June 20, 2024, at 5:56 p.m. in Ralls County. Davis was charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident. He was held at the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and later released.

Jason L. Roach, 46, of Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 12:24 a.m. in Marion County. Roach was charged with DWI alcohol, failing to maintain the right half of the roadway, and no insurance. He was held at the Marion County Jail and released.

Abigail L. Haas, 21, of Moberly, Missouri, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 7:38 a.m. in Randolph County. Haas was charged with a Randolph County warrant for no insurance. She was held at the Randolph County Jail and is bondable.

Tyler D. Moore, 25, of Lake Sherwood, Missouri, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 6:33 p.m. in Ralls County. Moore was charged with boating while intoxicated and held at the Ralls County Jail before being released.

Sondra L. Willis, 42, of Dubuque, Iowa, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. in Schuyler County. Willis was charged with DWI drug prior offender and held at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Michael G. Karkasz, 49, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 10:21 p.m. in Ralls County. Karkasz faces charges including a St. Charles County warrant for child neglect, no valid operator license, and speeding. He is being held at the Ralls County Jail and is bondable.

Gunnar K. Strange, 19, of Knox City, Missouri, was arrested on June 23, 2024, at 12:36 a.m. in Knox County. Strange was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office before being released.

Kenneth B. Chapman, 49, of La Belle, Missouri, was arrested on June 22, 2024, at 2:07 a.m. in Camden County. Chapman was charged with DWI alcohol and held at the Camden County Jail before being released.

Aneris R. Hayes, 18, of Moberly, Missouri, was arrested on June 20, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. in Audrain County. Hayes faces multiple charges including a misdemeanor Howard County warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor Randolph County warrant for failure to appear, tampering with a motor vehicle – first degree, resisting arrest or detention by fleeing, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to display valid plates. Hayes is being held at the Boone County Jail and is bondable.

