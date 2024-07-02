Share To Your Social Network

Jerry Ross, 79, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a brief struggle with cancer.

Jerry Wayne Ross was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on February 13, 1945, the son of Lester and Mary (Kusyak) Ross, who preceded him in death. He was raised in the Lucerne area and graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1963. He worked for Bill Lutze at the filling station in Lucerne, the Western Auto in Unionville, and as a supervisor at McGraw-Edison in Centerville, Iowa, for a while after high school. Jerry married Sandra Stark in Lucerne on May 6, 1967. He and Sandy spent almost their entire married life in Lucerne, where Jerry served on the town board for many years. He went to work at the Missouri Department of Transportation in 1980 and retired from there after 24 years of service, rising to the position of supervisor in the road maintenance department. Jerry’s “hobby” was working on his farm. He enjoyed a variety of livestock over the years – sheep, chickens, and pigs – but his greater enjoyment was in raising beef cattle. He was known to get to his farm early and enjoyed his time spent there. Jerry had an easy laugh and a big smile. He was friendly and loved his family and his community.

Jerry is survived by his wife Sandy of the home and by his three children: Tracey (Steve) Peterson of Smithville, Missouri, Stephanie (Mark) Perkins of Clark, Missouri, and Bryan (Leanne) Ross of Clark, Missouri. His six grandchildren are Morgan Ross, Mason Ross, Bradley (Kathryn) Peterson, Dustin Peterson, Justin Peterson, and Kylie Perkins, and his two great-grandchildren are Emily and Travis Peterson.

Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother, Jay Lee Ross. His mother and father-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law also preceded Jerry in death.

Graveside services for Jerry will take place at the Lucerne Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with visitation at Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. the same day as the service. Interment will be at the Lucerne Cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to the Lucerne Cemetery or the American Cancer Society and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

