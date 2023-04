Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The summer school handbook will be discussed at the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting on April 20th. The board will meet in the high school library at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a fuel contract and a funding formula resolution. An executive session is also planned at April 20th’s Gallatin Board of Education meeting for personnel and student matters, including classified evaluations, contracts, extra-duty coaches, and advisors.

Related