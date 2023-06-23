Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to review nine addresses at Monday night meeting

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nine addresses are slated for review when the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meets on Monday night (June 26) at Trenton City Hall. The public meeting begins at 6 o’clock.

Five of the properties have been declared by the board as a nuisance. Those addresses are 510 East 17th Street, 2102 Park Lane, 418 West 13th Court, 308 Main Street, and 1615 Tindall Avenue.

Two public hearings will be held on Monday. These are for 824 Custer Street and 403 West 13th Street. There’s one entry under the findings of fact category: 302 East 10th Street.

It will be reported that a certificate of existence of a dangerous building has been filed at the courthouse on a deed for 506 Jackson Street.

The Building and Nuisance Board will receive updates from Inspector Wes Barone on current structures of concern. Trenton Police will provide a summary of nuisance cases from the past month.

