Search underway for missing woman, Lurinda Lawrence

UPDATE: Lurinda has been found, safe and sound. Thanks to all who shared the information.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Lurinda Mae Lawrence, who has been reported missing and is considered endangered.

Lurinda was last seen at her home near Meadville on December 3rd. Along with her disappearance, Lurinda’s vehicle is also missing from the residence. The vehicle is a 2003 Lincoln Navigator, blue in color, with the Missouri license plate GE7R7H.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking any information from the public that might aid in locating Lurinda. Concerned individuals or those with potential leads are encouraged to immediately contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office or the Linn County Central Dispatch.

You can enlarge the photo by tapping or clicking on the photo. If you have information on Lurinda, please contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, 115 W. Jackson St., Linneus, Missouri, at 660-895-5312 or any law enforcement authority at 911.