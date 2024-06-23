Scooter accident in Callao injures two, ages 15 and 5

Local News June 23, 2024
Two juveniles sustained minor injuries in a scooter accident on Chestnut Street in Callao on June 22, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The accident report was provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the report, a 2012 Genuine Scooter, driven by a 15-year-old male from Callao, Missouri, failed to negotiate a turn and ran off the left side of the roadway. Both occupants were ejected from the scooter. The juveniles were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The 15-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, reported minor injuries and will seek his own treatment. A 5-year-old male occupant, also from Callao, Missouri, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Samaritan Memorial Hospital.

The scooter sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The Macon County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the accident scene. 

