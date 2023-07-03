Rehabilitation work on Wolf Creek Bridge completed, Route W reopened

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

KTTN News has received an update regarding the completion of rehabilitation work on the Wolf Creek Bridge, located southwest of Trenton.

According to the caller, the barricades have been removed, and the previously closed section of Route W is now open to traffic. Previously, this portion of the road was closed between Highway 6 and Route W.

The Wolf Creek Bridge, which was constructed in 1935, spans 100 feet and was made of timber. It had a speed restriction for vehicles weighing over 13 tons. On average, approximately 640 vehicles utilize the bridge daily.

In addition, the caller confirmed that another section of Route W remains closed due to ongoing replacement work on the bridge at Hickory Creek. The closure is in effect between Routes WW and F and is expected to last through this month.

MoDOT has implemented a signed detour to guide motorists around the Route W project.

