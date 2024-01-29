Obituary & Services: Dason Quinn Weaver

Share To Your Social Network

Dason Quinn Weaver, 21, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Dason was born on November 6, 2002, in Milan to Rikki McConkey, who survives. Also surviving are his father, Denny Weaver of Milan; four brothers, Denny Weaver Jr., Corey Weaver, Haydn Weaver, and Jaxon Dykes; two sisters, Halie Weaver and Jocelyn Dykes; one son, Asher Quinn Forrester of Clarence, MO; two daughters, Elora Breden and Aspen Breden, both of Clarence, MO; a niece, Kimber Ayers; and a nephew, Jax Weaver. His two grandmothers, Lu Forrester of Bolivar, MO, and Sharon Weaver of Milan, MO; grandfather, Joe Weaver of Milan; aunts, Sheila (Bill) Billington of Bolivar, Missouri, and Misty Smith of Milan; uncles, Mike (Madonna) McConkey of Bolivar, Brian Weaver of Green City, and Doc Weaver of Milan, along with several cousins, also survive him. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Quinn McConkey, and three uncles, Scotty Weaver, Mitch McConkey, and Wayne Smith.

Dason grew up in Milan and later worked in construction in the area. He enjoyed working on derby cars, hunting, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, where there was never a dull moment with him.

A funeral service for Dason will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, starting at 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

