Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 2, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend beginning Friday, December 2, 2022.

Forty-one-year-old Larry Huey of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County. He was accused of speeding 105 miles an hour in a 70 zone and a lane violation. Huey posted bond in Clinton County.

Sixty-year-old Annette Williams of Kansas City was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. She was accused of driving without a license. She also had an active misdemeanor warrant from Clay County accusing her of operating a motor vehicle without a license. Williams was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Twenty-year-old Parker Coon of Princeton was arrested Saturday night in Mercer County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession of alcohol, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-one-year-old Evan Stephens of Kirksville was arrested early Sunday morning in Adair County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was processed on the roadside and then released.

Forty-two-year-old Timothy Caldwell of Troy was arrested on Friday morning in Macon County. He was arrested on an active warrant out of Lincoln County for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was transferred to the Macon County Jail where he was listed as bondable.

Twenty-year-old Payden Brown of Ludlow was arrested in Carroll County on the night of December 2nd. He was accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was taken to the Chariton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-seven-year-old Abram Anguey of Omaha, Nebraska was arrested in DeKalb County on the night of December 2nd. He was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to proceed with caution when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights. Anguey was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.