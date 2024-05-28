Share To Your Social Network

Donald David Eads, 45, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on May 26, 2024. Born on November 20, 1978, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Donnie was a beloved husband, father, and dedicated professional.

Donnie graduated from Cameron High School in 1997 and dedicated 24 years to the Missouri Department of Corrections, serving as a Transportation Sergeant until his passing.

On May 25, 2010, Donnie married Charity Baldwin in Kingston, Missouri. He was an avid supporter of his children’s activities, enjoyed deer hunting with his family, and was a passionate Chiefs fan. Donnie considered his family his greatest achievement.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Hemminger; sister, Amanda Eads; and father, Archie Parton.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Charity, of the home; children, Nicholaus Eads, Chevy Eads, Shealyn Hughlette, Layne Eads, and Alyx Eads; stepfather, Neil Hemminger; mother, Tracy Parton; brother, Jeffery Parton; sisters, Katie Petty and Debi Cox (Eads); and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Poland-Thompson Chapel in Cameron. The funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund for Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.

Related