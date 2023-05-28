Chillicothe Police Department reports death of a passenger in a van after Friday morning crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department report the passenger in a van died as the result of a crash in which a pickup truck hit the van on Friday morning, May 26th.

Emergency medical services transported the driver and passenger to the Hedrick Medical Center. The passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No injuries were reported for the truck driver.

The van was said to be transporting an elderly woman in a wheelchair, however, Chillicothe police have not released the identities of the passenger and drivers.

The pickup was eastbound on Business 36, and the van was making a left turn from Business 36 onto Mitchell Road. The truck reportedly continued through the intersection and struck the van.

The Chillicothe Police Department started an investigation and contacted the Highway Patrol Crash Team to assist. The pickup driver received citations.

On another matter, the police report officers were serving arrest warrants in the area of Polk and Dickinson streets the afternoon of May 26th when they located a child that was possibly unattended.

The officers located an adult and determined the child had wandered out of the house. Caregivers were notified, and security was to be added to the door of the residence.

The Chillicothe Police Department also responded to a call of an individual allegedly contemplating self-harm in the 1300 block of Third Street on Friday evening, May 26th. The individual was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Officers transported the individual from the hospital to the police department for transport to a facility for further examination and treatment.

