Share To Your Social Network

Brad Smith, a 32-year-old inmate, was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Crossroads Correctional Center.

Smith, identified by DOC No. 1236555, was serving a six-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, excluding 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, from Morgan County.

Smith was received by the Missouri Department of Corrections on February 23, 2023. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Related