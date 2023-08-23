Zion Baptist Church to host 23rd Annual Gospel Music Jubilee

Local News August 23, 2023
Gospel Music Jubilee Graphic
The Zion Baptist Church, east of Cainsville, will hold its 23rd Annual Gospel Music Jubilee this weekend.

Activities on Aug. 26 will begin at 1:30 p.m. Performances will include Lifeline, Brad Prater, Redeemer’s Paradise, and the Renewed Quartet.

A pork and beef barbecue is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Those attending may eat and pay what they want with proceeds going to support the visiting musicians.

The Renewed Quartet will perform again on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

On Aug. 27, a worship service will take place at 11 a.m., featuring Tom and Kathy Veatch. A carry-in dinner will start at the Zion Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m.

