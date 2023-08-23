Zion Baptist Church to host 23rd Annual Gospel Music Jubilee

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Zion Baptist Church, east of Cainsville, will hold its 23rd Annual Gospel Music Jubilee this weekend.

Activities on Aug. 26 will begin at 1:30 p.m. Performances will include Lifeline, Brad Prater, Redeemer’s Paradise, and the Renewed Quartet.

A pork and beef barbecue is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Those attending may eat and pay what they want with proceeds going to support the visiting musicians.

The Renewed Quartet will perform again on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

On Aug. 27, a worship service will take place at 11 a.m., featuring Tom and Kathy Veatch. A carry-in dinner will start at the Zion Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m.

