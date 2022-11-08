Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center asking residents to assist with creating red scarves

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In preparation for National Heart Month, February 2023, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, in collaboration with the Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center, is asking area residents to help create red scarves to be distributed at various locations throughout both hospitals.

Scarves should be 5 to 8 inches wide, 48 to 60 inches long, and red. They can be knitted, crocheted, or handmade via other methods. Upon completing the scarves, send or bring them to the main hospital entrances. Include your name and phone number with your red scarf. All persons who donate a scarf by January 31st will be entered into a drawing for a free gift. For questions or more information, call 660-214-8329.

More women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. 80% of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Annually, the month of February is designated National Heart Month.

While the red dress promotes awareness about women’s heart disease, the red scarf symbolizes lifelines for women as a reminder that they are not alone in their battle with heart disease. The red scarf is described as offering comfort, support, and encouragement to women with heart disease and becomes part of their healing journey.