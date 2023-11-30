Work progressing on the new DG Market on 28th Street in Trenton, and NCMC’s Russ Derry Practice Facility

Local News November 30, 2023November 30, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Dollar General or DG Market news Graphic
In his monthly report for October, Trenton Building Inspector Wes Barone said the Board of Adjustments granted the business a variance to shift the building to the east into a city setback area. The business is making changes to its footer designs and designing a footer/stem wall system to allow the building to be constructed.

Barone reported work is “well underway” on North Central Missouri College’s new Russ Derry Practice Facility east of the Ketcham Community Center as well as the Animal Kingdom Vet Clinic on Kerfoot Street.

Twelve airplanes are based at the Trenton Municipal Airport. There were 14 airplanes at the airport, as of November 27th.

Barone noted two of the planes at the airport were not registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. His department was working with the owners to get their registrations up to date, so the FAA would acknowledge them as based aircraft.

There was one vacant bay at the airport. Runway lights, fueling equipment, and hangar doors were said to be working as they should.

Barone said the city completed its biennial FAA National-Based Aircraft reports.

