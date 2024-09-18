Upcoming veterans events for October 2024 in Trenton

Trenton VFW Post 919 will host several events in October aimed at assisting local veterans. These events will help veterans with paperwork, and counseling services, and connect them with resources from the Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Missouri Veterans Commission.

On Friday, October 4th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Veterans Service Officer will be available at Trenton VFW Post 919 to assist veterans with VA paperwork. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214, along with any VA paperwork they may have. Additionally, a representative from the Missouri Veterans Commission will be available during the same hours to provide further support and answer any questions.

From 11 a.m. until all attendees have been seen, a counselor from the Kansas City Vet Center will be present. The counselor will assist with readjustment, PTSD, and depression counseling.

On Monday, October 7th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Veterans Service Officer will return to provide continued assistance with VA paperwork and any other questions. Veterans are again encouraged to bring their DD-214 and related paperwork.

A Veterans Service Officer is on call Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at 660-359-2078. Counseling services with Dr. Hudson, who specializes in PTSD and readjustment, are available as needed throughout the month. Both discharged and active military personnel are welcome to seek assistance.

Additionally, the organization is seeking volunteers to become VA Shuttle Drivers. Those interested can call 660-359-2078 for more information.

Post Views: 39