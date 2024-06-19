Share To Your Social Network

Veda Mae (Watson) Creason, 94, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on June 18, 2024, surrounded by family at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, Missouri.

Veda was born on a farm west of Browning on November 8, 1929, to Henry and Georgia (Carpenter) Watson. She married Robert Nolan Creason on November 12, 1947. Robert preceded her in death on June 1, 1997. Veda was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Jean Creason, born November 20, 1959; her parents, Henry and Georgia Watson; one brother, Jake Watson; baby sister, Betty Lou Watson; and three sisters, Mary Fanning, Lois Axtel Foreman, and Elizabeth Jean Watson Smith.

Veda is survived by her twin sister, Vera Lee (Watson) Fields of Browning, and her three children: Nola Mae (Creason) Swearengen and her husband Bob of Browning; Kathy Diane (Creason) Horn and her husband Gene of O’Fallon; and Robert Ralph Creason and his husband Michael Burke of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Tina Mae (Swearengen) Hannink and her husband Carl of Brookfield, Missouri; Rena Kay (Swearengen) Billups and her husband Wyatt of Marceline; Jay Horn and his wife Michelle of Florissant; and Jillean (Horn) Ball and her husband Anthony of Lake St. Louis. Additionally, Veda is survived by two great-granddaughters, Freya and Liliana Ball, six step-great-grandchildren: Katy Meyer, Becca Billups, Erika Reaves, Chase Billups, Maisie Billups, and Brenton Billups, and several nieces and nephews.

Veda was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who spent her life raising a family and being a homemaker. She lived most of her life in the Browning area. Veda attended school in the country and graduated from Browning High School. She and Nolan moved to Browning from the farm in 1978.

Veda loved gardening and planting flowers. She worked at Stanberry Uniform Company in Brookfield, cleaned homes, and worked at Citizens Savings Bank. Veda enjoyed fishing, camping with the family, and researching her family’s genealogy. She was a member of the Locust Valley Baptist Church.

Veda loved to cook for her family and always made sure to prepare everyone’s favorite dish. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and Elvis Presley was her favorite singer.

A graveside service for Veda will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Locust Valley Cemetery west of Browning, Missouri. A visitation will be held before the graveside service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Memorial contributions in Veda’s memory may be made to Locust Valley Cemetery.

Related