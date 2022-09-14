Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses available at Grundy and Mercer County health departments

COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)
Grundy County Health Department along with the Mercer County Health Department in Princeton have received the updated bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster doses.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment on Tuesdays at the Grundy County Health Department, call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630.

People ages 12 years and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna (bivalent) booster. This includes people who have received all primary series doses and people who have previously received one or more original (monovalent) boosters.

At this time, people aged 12 years to 17 years can only receive the updated Pfizer bivalent booster.

