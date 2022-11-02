Unionville woman charged with assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville woman faces three felonies in Putnam County after allegedly punching a juvenile in the face and hitting a car with a baseball bat on October 31, 2922.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Lynn Hunt has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting.

A probable cause statement says the person reportedly punched by Hunt had a minor laceration above the left eyebrow.

Hunt allegedly broke the driver’s side window of the car and left dents in the driver’s side corner panel, driver’s side door, and roof, with damage estimated to be more than $750. A deputy retrieved a baseball bat as evidence.