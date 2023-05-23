Two teenagers ejected as pickup truck flips over near Galt

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two teenagers were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday night two miles south of Galt.

A 17-year-old boy from Laredo and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Galt, received minor injuries.

The pickup was northbound on Northeast 110th Avenue when the driver lost control and the truck skidded off the west side of the road where it overturned one time, coming to rest on its wheels. Both the driver and passenger were ejected.

The pickup was demolished and neither the driver nor the passenger were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County EMS, and the Galt first responders.

The highway patrol does not release names of juveniles in traffic crashes.

