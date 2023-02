WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two St. Joseph residents were taken Tuesday morning to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph following a single-vehicle accident in DeKalb County, three miles north of Clarksdale.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for the driver, 42-year-old Michelle Ray, and a passenger, 46-year-old Michael Siler.

The driver lost control of the northbound car, it went off the right side of Highway 31 and struck a tree.

The 2015 Ford Fiesta was totaled and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

