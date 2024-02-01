Trenton’s January weather breaks records

Share To Your Social Network

The January weather summary for Trenton shows below-normal temperatures and above-normal moisture, including above-normal snowfall. Combined high temperatures last month in Trenton were about five and one-half degrees below normal, averaging nearly 30 degrees for the month. This marks the coldest January since 2011 when highs averaged 28 degrees in Trenton.

Combined highs during the first 12 days of the month were near normal. However, highs in the final four days of January were considerably above average. Yet, from January 13th through 20th, combined highs were about 25 degrees below normal. The coldest high temperature during that period in Trenton was seven degrees below zero on January 14th. The high the next day, January 15th, was just one degree above zero.

Low temperatures during January in Trenton averaged 18.8 degrees, which was just six-tenths of a degree below normal despite frigid conditions during the middle of the month. Lows were well above average during the first 12 days of the month and also were well above average during the final 10 days of January. However, in between, lows averaged 22 degrees below normal from January 13th through 21st. They included 16 degrees below zero on January 14th, 12 below on January 15th, and eight below zero on January 16th. It was seven below zero on January 20th and five below on January 21st. Also, during that period, lows were zero on January 17th and one above zero on January 19th. The 16 degrees below zero was a record for January 14th in Trenton. The warmest temperature during the month was 57 degrees on January 29th.

Rain and melted precipitation last month totaled 2.28 inches at the water plant in western Trenton, where official readings for Trenton are taken for the National Weather Service. The 2.28 inches were more than one inch (1.07) above normal.

Snowfall measurements last month in Trenton included 12.3 inches at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs on East 5th Street, 12 inches at the water plant, and eleven inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN. The 12 inches at the water plant were five and two-thirds (5.68) inches above normal for the month. Of that monthly total of 12 inches, four-point-three inches were measured in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. the morning of January 9th, and three inches the following day. Two days later, the frigid cold began.

Entering January, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicated that above-normal moisture was favored for our area in January. This prediction turned out to be accurate. Northwest Missouri and the Missouri-Kansas border area were expected to have below-normal temperatures during January. Most of Missouri was given equal chances for January to have above, below, or near-normal temperatures.

The outlook for February shows above-normal temperatures strongly favored in our area. There are equal chances for above, below, or near-normal precipitation in our area for February. However, eastern Missouri is slightly favored to have below-normal precipitation this month.

