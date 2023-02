WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation.

Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.

Todd is accused of causing physical pain to David Thrun in May 2021 by striking him with a closed fist on the left side of his face.

