Trenton Rotary Club presented program on Hostetler Market

Trenton’s newest grocery store was the focus at the Thursday, Oct. 19, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Joe MacDonald offered the prayer, Brian Upton served as sergeant at arms, and Phil Hoffman acted as the program chairman.

Jason Hostetler and Andy Stetler shared plans for Hostetler Market, situated in the former Orschlen’s Building, with an opening anticipated very shortly. Jason and his wife, Shayna, are the local owners. Stetler, who owns three similar businesses in southern Missouri, is assisting the Hostetlers in establishing the store in Trenton. The store will feature discounted groceries, fresh produce, and meat products. The groceries are sourced through contracts with secondary markets, while the fresh produce and meat products are primarily sourced from the Kansas City area. However, items such as peaches, strawberries, and apples will be purchased from other regions when available. The store will also sell bulk food items and general merchandise, with products coming from contracted companies like Target, Walmart, Fingerhut, and more.

Hostetler mentioned the store is approximately 80 percent stocked and is awaiting parts for its cooling system before it can open. He expressed hope that it would open “very soon.” The hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

During the business meeting, Mayor Jackie Soptic signed a proclamation designating Tuesday, Oct. 24, as Rotary International World Polio Day. Final plans were discussed for the Missouri Day Parade and other related activities.

