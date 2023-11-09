Trenton R-9 Board of Education to review winter weather plan and bus routes

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education is set to convene on November 14th to discuss a bond issue among other items on the agenda. The meeting will take place at the school district office, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes several points of new business. Among them are a request for quotation and a performance contract selection. Also to be discussed are contributions to the Herbert Everly Brown Memorial Endowment Fund and the John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship.

Further matters to be addressed include setting the election filing dates and evaluating hard surface bus routes. The board will also consider a winter weather plan, which is crucial for the district’s operations during inclement weather. Additionally, a review of the Gifted Program and an update on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan are on the docket.

A closed session will also be held during the meeting to address personnel matters.