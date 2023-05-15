Trenton man held without bond after DWI arrest

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton man is being held in jail without bond following his latest arrest for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Sixty-five-year-old Mark Dewayne Clark is charged with felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a revoked or suspended license. Two infractions also have been filed in court: failure to have two lighted headlamps on a vehicle and a seat belt violation. A highway patrol trooper made the arrest early Sunday morning.

Clark is to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 23rd.

Information submitted by the prosecuting attorney’s office shows Mark Clark has five previous convictions of driving while intoxicated. Four occurred in Grundy County in the years 1984, 1989, 1993, and 1999. There was one DWI conviction in Mercer County in 2013.

The most recent felony charge accuses Clark of being a habitual DWI offender. Under terms of a state statute, a conviction as a habitual offender requires a minimum of two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

