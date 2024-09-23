Trenton man faces felony charges for domestic assault, property damage

Three felony charges have been filed against 23-year-old Hayden Griffin of Trenton following an investigation into a domestic incident and arrest by Trenton police.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday. He faces charges of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, and first-degree property damage. His bond has been set at $35,000 cash.

If released from custody, Griffin will be subject to SCRAM electronic monitoring and supervision services.

Police responded to the home of a female victim on Saturday, where Griffin allegedly grabbed her by the neck in a choking manner. He is also accused of damaging property, reportedly breaking a bathroom door while a child under the age of 17 was present. Authorities noted that the door was broken from its frame, causing damage to the surrounding sheetrock.

