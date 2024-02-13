Trenton teenager faces charges for 911 misuse and meth possession

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department arrested a resident of Trenton on February 12 after he allegedly misused 911.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Ignacio Dommick Guerrero has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor misuse of 911. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with standard bond conditions and supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 27.

Court documents accuse Guerrero of possessing methamphetamine on February 12. He is also accused of making repeated calls to 911 for non-emergency situations, causing operators or equipment to be in use when emergencies may have required such operators or equipment.

