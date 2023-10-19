Trenton First Christian Church to welcome new pastor

Lori Kiehl will be installed as the pastor at Trenton First Christian Church later this month. A dinner and reception will follow the Sunday service on October 29. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Kiehl has been serving as interim pastor for the Disciples of Christ congregation since September 2022. She also works as a data analyst for Enviro-Master Services LLC, based in North Carolina.

Kiehl served United Methodist congregations in Green City and Milan on a part-time basis in 2021 and 2022. She began her ministry in 2019 as a lay pastor at Dockery Chapel Church to fill a five-month gap. She then became a full-time transitional intentional interim minister, serving Princeton and Mercer.

Before entering full-time ministry, Kiehl was self-employed as a computer and business consultant in the area for 23 years.

She holds a master’s degree in Vocational Business Education and a bachelor’s degree in Management and Marketing. She completed additional classes for ministry through the Saint Paul School of Theology from 2018 to 2020.