Trenton city sales tax revenue sees increase year to date

Trenton City sales tax revenue on retail purchases in Trenton totaled nearly $1.878 million in the first ten months of Trenton’s fiscal year. This represents an increase of more than $14,000 compared to the same period a year ago. The months are May through February. Trenton’s local use tax has produced far less revenue at slightly over $355,000. However, the total is up nearly $121,000 compared to the same period a year ago. The local use tax applies to purchases from out-of-state vendors delivered to Trenton.

There are five separate city sales taxes on retail purchases in Trenton. Combined, they total nearly 2.625 percent. Trenton’s local use tax rate is nearly 2.625 percent as well. The local use tax rate is determined by adding the various city sales tax rates together into a combined rate. The city sales tax rates on retail sales in Trenton are as follows: general purposes at one percent, capital improvements and parks at one-half percent each, transportation at three-eighths of one percent, and fire department needs at one-quarter percent.