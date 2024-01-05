Trenton City Council to consider three ordinances on Monday night

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances on Monday night, meeting at 7 o’clock at City Hall. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

The first ordinance would amend a section of city code involving land use. The second would approve two legal services agreements. One for the city attorney’s services, and the other for city prosecutor services. Both would be through Murphy, Kinne, and Sumy.

The third ordinance on the agenda would approve a proposal with Double Check Company, LLC for the removal and installation of a fuel master credit card reading system.

Other items on the agenda for Monday night’s Trenton City Council meeting include water and sewer distribution department wages and a billing insert policy.