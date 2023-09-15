Trenton Chamber of Commerce 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run set for Saturday

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run on September 16 to benefit the chamber.

Registration will take place on Eighth Street in Trenton, between the courthouse and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The event will start at 9 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 10 a.m., and bikes will proceed to Ninth Street from Washington Street.

Jailbreak Poker Run Founder Rick Hull says the Trenton Police Department will escort riders until they are just before passing Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton, so residents can see the bikes and riders. The riders will then begin a route of approximately 150 miles.

This will be the first time the route has extended to Liberty. Hull notes that the organizers try to introduce something different to the poker run each year.

Hull refers to John Kennebeck, who owns 3 Halves Brewery in Liberty.

Hands will be dealt at the Trenton Elks Lodge before prizes are awarded. Chamber Ambassador Ali Gray says she will deal hands, each consisting of five cards.

Cash prizes include $500 for the best poker hand and $50 for the worst poker hand. Other prizes, such as a 32-inch TV, will also be given away.

Hull says any street-legal vehicle can participate in the Jailbreak Poker Run, including motorcycles, cars, and trucks. Drivers must have a valid license to operate the vehicle they are driving. He notes that there are usually between 30 and 55 riders participating.

The event costs $30 per bike or vehicle or $40 per couple. An extra poker hand can be purchased for $5. These fees are typically paid at registration.

Gray notes that an extra card can be purchased toward the end of the event on September 16.

For more information, call the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.

