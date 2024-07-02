Tornado watch issued for north Missouri counties until 9 p.m.

Local News July 2, 2024July 2, 2024 KTTN News
Tornado Watch News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued Tornado Watch 497, effective until 9:00 p.m. tonight. Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and be prepared to seek shelter if conditions worsen.

The tornado watch encompasses counties across northern Missouri. Below is a list of the counties and some towns under the tornado watch:

 

CountyTowns
GrundyTrenton
HarrisonBethany
MercerMercer, Princeton
PutnamUnionville
SullivanMilan, Green City
AdairKirksville
SchuylerLancaster, Queen City, Glenwood, Downing
GentryAlbany, Stanberry, King City
WorthGrant City

 

Residents in these areas should monitor local weather reports and have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued.

Post Views: 2,884

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com