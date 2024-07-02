Tornado watch issued for north Missouri counties until 9 p.m.

Share To Your Social Network

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued Tornado Watch 497, effective until 9:00 p.m. tonight. Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and be prepared to seek shelter if conditions worsen.

The tornado watch encompasses counties across northern Missouri. Below is a list of the counties and some towns under the tornado watch:

County Towns Grundy Trenton Harrison Bethany Mercer Mercer, Princeton Putnam Unionville Sullivan Milan, Green City Adair Kirksville Schuyler Lancaster, Queen City, Glenwood, Downing Gentry Albany, Stanberry, King City Worth Grant City

Residents in these areas should monitor local weather reports and have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued.

