Tornado watch issued for north Missouri counties until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued Tornado Watch 497, effective until 9:00 p.m. tonight. Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and be prepared to seek shelter if conditions worsen.
The tornado watch encompasses counties across northern Missouri. Below is a list of the counties and some towns under the tornado watch:
|County
|Towns
|Grundy
|Trenton
|Harrison
|Bethany
|Mercer
|Mercer, Princeton
|Putnam
|Unionville
|Sullivan
|Milan, Green City
|Adair
|Kirksville
|Schuyler
|Lancaster, Queen City, Glenwood, Downing
|Gentry
|Albany, Stanberry, King City
|Worth
|Grant City
Residents in these areas should monitor local weather reports and have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued.