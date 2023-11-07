Three injured in crash on Highway 6, east of St. Joseph

Local News November 7, 2023November 7, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Ambulance with Medic Symbol (accident)
A collision occurred on Highway 6, approximately two miles east of Saint Joseph, at 9:57 a.m. on November 7, 2023. A 2010 Ford Econoline E-150, driven by Antonio Abilez Wilmer, 44, of Kansas City, Kansas, and a 2022 GMC Canyon, operated by Gary R. Power, 73, of Easton, Missouri, were both traveling eastbound when the accident unfolded.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford slowed to make a left turn onto River Ridge Road. The GMC attempted to overtake the Ford and struck its front left wheel well. The impact caused the GMC to veer off the road, coming to a halt in a ditch facing east, while the Ford stopped at the center line, facing southeast.

Both drivers, along with a passenger from the Ford, Sergio O. Velazquez, 31, also from Kansas City, Kansas, sustained injuries. Wilmer and Velazquez, who were wearing seat belts, suffered minor injuries, while Power, who was not using a seat belt, incurred moderate injuries. All three were transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.

The Ford and GMC were both totaled and were towed from the scene by R&W Towing.

The crash was investigated with assistance from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Digital Correspondent

