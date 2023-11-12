Three-car collision on Highway 136 near Burlington Junction sends teenage driver to hospital

A 17-year-old female driver from Brownville, Nebraska, was hospitalized following a three-car collision on Highway 136, approximately three miles east of Burlington Junction on November 10, 2023, at around 3:50 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred when a 2022 Kia Telluride, driven by Jon F. Garrigan, 62, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, slowed abruptly to yield to a stopped school bus unloading children. This action led to a chain reaction, with a 2009 Ford Taurus, driven by Curtis E. Jones, 64, from Tarkio, Missouri, striking the rear of the Kia. Subsequently, a 2014 Ford Mustang, driven by the juvenile, collided with the rear of the Ford Taurus.

The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by the Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Maryville for treatment. Both Jones and Garrigan, who were also wearing seat belts, did not report any injuries.

The Ford Taurus suffered moderate damage and was towed by Shell’s Towing of Maryville, while the Ford Mustang incurred extensive damage and remained on the scene to be removed later. The Kia Telluride, with minor damage, was driven from the scene.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by agent K. Smith with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.