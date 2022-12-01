Texas man sentenced to 9 years in a Missouri prison on weapons and drug charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man who was caught with a gun and cocaine base after fleeing from St. Louis police to nine years and two months in prison.

Montez Jackson, 33, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty in July to two felonies, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and admitted being caught with the gun and drugs.

On July 19, 2020, officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department saw an Audi sedan run a stop sign in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. They began following the car, checked the license plate, and learned it was unregistered. The Audi then sped away, running another stop sign before colliding with another vehicle.

Jackson left the driver’s seat and ran off. He was caught after a lengthy chase.

Police found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and 29 grams of cocaine base, packaged for sale, in the car that Jackson admitted possessing.

Jackson has six five drug convictions and two convictions for firearms offenses.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kourtney M. Bell prosecuted the case.