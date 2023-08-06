Sumner resident injured in motorcycle accident on Highway H

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcycle accident occurred on Highway H, half a mile north of County Road 134, on August 4, 2023, at approximately 2:45 PM, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2015 Honda CB500 motorcycle driven by Gabriel M. Donovan, a 22-year-old male from Sumner, Missouri. According to the report provided by Trooper E. R. Corcoran (360) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donovan was traveling northbound when his motorcycle struck gravel on the roadway. This caused him to lose control, travel off the right side of the road, and subsequently overturn.

Donovan was wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident, however, he sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for medical attention.

The motorcycle sustained total damage and was left unsecured at the scene. It was to be towed at a later time. Donovan did not have insurance for the motorcycle.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related