Stellar lineup announced for main stage at Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe

The 38th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will be held September 9-10, 2023, at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This annual event, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center, offers a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food, with several new additions this year.

“We have well over 100 booth spaces this year, with vendors from throughout Missouri and the Midwest. This makes it our highest-booked event in many years,” commented Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many artists and crafters have signed up to showcase and sell their products to the estimated 13,000 people who attend Chautauqua each year from a multi-state area. We also have a very loyal returning vendor group and are excited that they have joined us again this year, along with new ones to add fresh flair and creativity to the mix.”

Woodcrafts, clothing, accessories, jewelry, photography, ceramics, pottery, painting, and many other types of fine arts and crafts are all represented throughout the festival. Over 100 craft, food, and children’s booths have registered to date, and calls are still received daily requesting information about exhibiting hand-crafted items or attending this festival.

One unique part of the festival is the Traditional Arts area, sponsored by Green Hills Communications. This area showcases the talents of spinners, weavers, metal artists, and many others who take a craft back to its roots and demonstrate at the festival. “The Traditional Arts Area is organized each year by Zelma Cleaveland. She is the driving force behind this area, and we are so grateful. This year, the area will showcase over 24 different traditional arts, some of which will include hands-on participation from onlookers,” stated Narr. “New to the area this year is the ‘Author’s Corner,’ sponsored by Sonoco, which will be located in the adjacent shelter house and will showcase several area authors for visitors to learn about their writings.”

The Chillicothe Area Chamber has created a stellar lineup for the main entertainment stage this year, sponsored by Complete Family Medicine. Eight different acts will take the stage to share their love of music with the audience. Many different genres are represented—country, bluegrass, folk, acoustic—and according to Narr, “There is something for every family member to enjoy in the entertainment showcased over the weekend. It is a wonderful addition to the feel of the event in Simpson Park for the Chautauqua.” Narr adds, “Sit a spell under the large tent in front of the stage located in the center of the park and enjoy the live entertainment!” A full line-up of stage times is available at https://tinyurl.com/2023Chautauqua.

There will also be many activities for kids during the festival, especially in the Children’s Area sponsored by HyVee. This area will include a petting zoo on Saturday, presented by the Chillicothe FFA, face painting, inflatable games, hair accessories, and activities. New this year is the addition of a balloon artist, sponsored by Sensenich Jeweler, who will be strolling throughout the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A wide variety of food will be available both in the food court and throughout the park on the trails. Many of the organizations that sell food at the Chautauqua are non-profit groups in the Chillicothe area that raise money to support charitable efforts throughout the year. Familiar favorites like kettle corn, walking tacos, and root beer will be back again this year, along with several new additions such as fresh-squeezed lemonade, smoothies, coffee drinks, and Cajun flavors!

Simpson Park is closed for the festival from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening. No car or truck traffic, golf carts, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, or recreational scooters owned by the general public are allowed in or through the park for the safety of all participants. Vendor setup time is provided on Friday afternoon and evening and on Saturday morning, and vendor vehicles will be allowed during those times.

Parking for attendees is available in and around the park, both on the streets adjacent to Simpson Park and in the Chilli Bay parking lot and the west Simpson Park lot. There are a limited number of handicapped spaces available for those individuals with a handicapped license plate or official handicapped permit. Those needing handicapped parking for assistance should enter through the south Walnut Street gate of Simpson Park.

Another transportation alternative is offered again this year. A shuttle service made possible this year by Calvary Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. between the Southern Bank downtown parking lot and the East Washington Street entrance of the park on Saturday.

“Our 2023 Chautauqua volunteers will be wearing light orange shirts this year,” commented Narr. “If you have questions or need information at the festival, stop by the information tent in the center of the park, or look for one of our 140 volunteers. We are so lucky to have such a dedicated volunteer group!”

Additional funding support for Chautauqua in the Park is made possible through the Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau Grant Program. Chautauqua in the Park is a rain-or-shine event. Listen to local media and check the “Chautauqua in the Park 2023” Facebook event page for updated information. Call the Chillicothe Area Chamber at 660-646-4050 for information or questions.

