St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th.

Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.

Pullen was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

