Sponsors needed for Trenton’s Cops ’n’ Bobbers fishing event on June 1

The Trenton Police Department is currently seeking community and business sponsors for its 12th Annual Cops and Kids Fishing Event. The event, dubbed “Cops ’n’ Bobbers,” is set to take place at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus on June 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free of charge and specifically designed for children, aiming to foster positive interactions between law enforcement officers and the youth of the community. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Quail Forever, and all participating children will have the chance to win a variety of prizes.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, the event has stipulated that children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Additionally, youths who are 16 or older are required to possess a valid Missouri fishing permit to participate.

The Cops-n-Bobbers fishing event is a collaborative effort, co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever, and the Barton Farm Campus. It relies entirely on donations from the community and local businesses for giveaways and monetary support to make the event possible.

Those interested in supporting this worthwhile cause by sponsoring the event are encouraged to reach out to the Trenton Police Department directly at 660-359-5557 for more information on how to contribute.

