Sonna Lou Wiggins was born on November 6, 1934, 4 miles east of Tindall, MO, the daughter of Ross Edward and Allie Ella (Oyler) Foland. She married Bill Wiggins on November 15. 1962 in Fayette, MO, and the union was officiated by her brother, Reverend Terry Edward Foland.

In addition to her husband and best friend, Bill, she is also survived by three sons, Bradley Wiggins of San Diego, CA, Douglas Wiggins, of Charolette, NC, and Michael Wiggins of Edinburg, MO, grandchildren: Matt, Lindsey, Halley, Abby, Bekah, Brayden, and Kendall, nine great-grandchildren, a sister Mary Holt (Ed) and brother a Novy Eric Foland, all of Trenton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Duane, Dale, and Terry Foland, two sisters in infancy, her infant daughter Kelly Gay, and grandson Lucas.

She started school in Tindall, but the family moved and she attended first grade at the Terry-George School and then second and third grade at Locust Grove; before moving to Trenton, where she attended school there from fourth grade through High School graduation in 1953.



At age 12, Sonna became a member of the First Christian Church of Trenton, where she remained active all her life, serving in many different positions and responsibilities on the Board, including being the first woman Elder at the Church. She served as Board Chairman on three occasions. She served as Director of Music, choir director, and pianist for over 60 years. Sonna had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented pianist and organist, having entertained family and friends, and she sang at countless public events throughout her life. Sonna was a life-long resident of Trenton except for 13 years in Pratt, KS when Bill went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad.

Sonna served as Board Chair for one year at the Pratt Christian Church, and Elder for two years. She was head of the Minister Selection committee for various communities in Missouri and Kansas. Sonna was active with the Highway 65 Center and served as Board Chair. She was hometown proud and an ardent supporter and active member of the Alumni Association, her whole life. Sonna was an avid golfer and member of the Riverside Country Club having served on the Board of Directors.



Sonna dedicated her life to her husband, children, and family and passed away peacefully, with Bill by her side, on June 23, 2024. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Trenton First Christian Church. Burial will follow in South Evans Cemetery north of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 on Wednesday evening at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

